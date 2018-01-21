Democratic senator slams Trump: I won’t be lectured on military needs by ‘five-deferment draft dodger’

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth did not mince words when she responded to President Donald Trump’s tweets about the government shutdown.

On Saturday, Trump took to Twitter to blame Democrats for the shutdown, saying “holding our military hostage over their desire to have unchecked illegal immigration.”

Democrats are far more concerned with Illegal Immigrants than they are with our great Military or Safety at our dangerous Southern Border. They could have easily made a deal but decided to play Shutdown politics instead. #WeNeedMoreRepublicansIn18 in order to power through mess! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2018

Democrats are holding our Military hostage over their desire to have unchecked illegal immigration. Can’t let that happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2018

Duckworth, a former Black Hawk helicopter pilot who lost both her legs to a rocket-propelled grenade in Iraq, hit back at the president’s tweets, on the Senate floor, calling him a “five-deferment draft dodger” and called them “the latest in a recent string of recent comments where he accuses Democrats like me for not caring about our military.”

“Does he even know that there are service members who are in harm’s way right now, watching him, looking for their commander in chief to show leadership, rather than to try to deflect blame?” Duckworth asked. “Or that his own Pentagon says that … the short-term funding plans he seems intent on pushing is (sic) actually harmful to not just the military, but to our national security?”

“I spent my entire adult life looking out for the well-being, the training, the equipping of the troops for whom I was responsible,” she said. “Sadly, this is something the current occupant of the Oval Office does not seem to care to do. And I will not be lectured about what our military needs by a five-deferment draft dodger.”

Duckworth, who recently returned from a visit to South Korea and Japan, also criticized the president for “baiting” North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“I have a message for Cadet Bone Spurs: if you cared about our military, you’d stop baiting [Kim] into a war that could put 85,000 American troops and millions of innocent civilians in danger,” Duckworth said. She added that if Trump “truly cared” about servicemen and women, he’d “stop hiding behind his Twitter account, stop blaming everyone else, and tell his party … to do their job.”

She then called for both sides of the aisle to compromise and end the shutdown.

“Our troops know how to work together. They stand shoulder to shoulder when they protect and defend this country. We surely, in these chambers, can do the same. Let’s stop blaming each other and let’s get to work.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: