Singer Ed Sheeran announces engagement on Instagram

Ed Sheeran has announced his engagement to girlfriend Cherry Seaborn.

The Grammy-winning singer posted a picture of the two on his Instagram page Saturday morning saying the two got engaged right before the new year.

He said they are “very happy and in love” and that their “cats are chuffed as well.”

Sheeran said last fall how Seaborn inspired his song “Perfect,” which is Number One on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

Sheeran and Seaborn were friends when the two attended school in Suffolk, England. They reconnected years later.

Sheeran is scheduled to perform at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium in November as part of his North American Stadium Tour.

