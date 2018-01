SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A shooting in Sarasota has left one man with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The Sarasota Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 31st Street and Maple Avenue.

Police said one man was shot and transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The public is not in any danger at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call dispatch at 941-316-1199 or Sarasota Crimestoppers at 941-366-TIPS.