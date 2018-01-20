Police: 4-year-old mauled by pit bull in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. (WESH ) — A 4-year-old girl suffered extensive wounds when she was attacked by a pit bull Thursday in Melbourne, police said.

The attack happened in a mobile home on Rolling Rock Drive around 1:30 p.m., according to the Melbourne Police Department.

Police say the child was attacked by one of three dogs that were inside a home where she was staying with a babysitter.

The child was flown to a hospital in Orlando with serious puncture wounds all over her body. She is expected to survive.

Police said the dog’s owner has cooperated with investigators and charges are not expected to be filed.

Mary Lamanna said she can’t believe her dog viciously attacked the child, who she regularly babysits.

“That baby was like a child to me, it was like my own child. I took care of her,” Lamanna said. “The baby did not deserve what she got.”

Lamanna’s elderly mother, Vivian Lamanna, was caring for the child after Mary left to deliver food to her husband.

At first, Vivian said the girl and dog were playing. But she says the dog’s behavior then became violent and the little girl tried to push the dog away.

“He just got real angry, I guess, because she was kicking him with the other foot,” Vivian said. “He grabbed her leg and she wound up on the floor.”

Vivian says she had no choice but to push the dog away to protect the child. She was also bitten multiple times.

Police and first responders found three dogs inside the home.

Mary Lamanna says it’s a shame all three animals will be euthanized, but she is thankful that the child will recover.