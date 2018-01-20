PHOTOS: 2018 Gasparilla Children’s Parade and Extravaganza

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hundreds of families descended on Bayshore Blvd. Saturday for the annual Gasparilla Children’s Parade and Extravaganza.

The children’s parade, which has long been a part of the pirate celebrations in Tampa, included over 100 units, krewes, marching bands and units.

This alcohol-free parade started at 3:30 p.m. at Bay to Bay and Bayshore boulevard and will end at Edison Avenue at about 6 p.m.

We will keep this page updated with more photos from the big event.

