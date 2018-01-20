Manatee Co. kindergarten teacher accused of battery

Published:

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A kindergarten teacher in Manatee County was arrested Friday night for battery.

According to deputies, 48-year-old Luz Miro battered an 80-year-old man during an argument at a home on 39th Street East in Bradenton.

The man was not injured during the incident, deputies say.

Miro is a kindergarten teacher at Kinnan Elementary. Authorities say Troy Nelson of the Manatee County School board was notified of the arrest.

Miro was charged with domestic battery on a person 65 or older and was taken to the Manatee County Jail.

