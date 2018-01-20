Man accused of slicing girlfriend as part of ‘satanic ritual’

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WFLA) — A Pennsylvania man is accused of slicing his girlfriend several times as part of what he called a “satanic ritual.”

Police say 21-year-old Kyle Parker used a razor blade to cut the woman earlier this month at his home in North Huntingdon.

The woman told officers she went to his house on Jan. 10 and the two got into an argument. She says she started hyperventilating and passed out.

“Before she could leave, he grabbed her hand and got a razor blade and sliced her palm with the razor blade,” Lt. Rodney Mahinske said.

According to police, the woman woke up to Parker using the razor blade on her calf.

When she went back to his home the next day to get her car and her belongings, she says Parker told her, “by the way, I sold your soul to the devil.”

“I mean we’ve had some strange things but this is getting up there in unique,” said Lt. Mahinske.

A neighbor says he’s not surprised.

“I do think he just goes for shock value,” Mike Bazala said. “I don’t think he’s a satanic cultist, I think he wants people to be scared of him and fear him.”