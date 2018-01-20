How the government shutdown impacts you

(WFLA) — The federal government shut down at midnight on Friday when Democrats and Republicans failed to come to an agreement on immigration and spending.

The shutdown halts all but the most essential operations, according to the Associated Press. But what does this mean for you?

Social security benefits: Payments will continue to be issued because, according to CNN, Social Security is considered an essential service. The Social Security Administration does not expect any delays.

Veterans Affairs hospitals: VA hospitals will remain open.

Military: According to a spokeswoman for the 6th Air Mobility Wing at MacDill, about 67 percent of civilians will go into furlough on Monday. In the military, essential personnel will keep working, along with U.S. Border Patrol officers. They will not get paid.

Mail services: The U.S. Postal Service will continue delivering mail and post offices will remain open.

Taxes: You will still have to file your tax return, even though most IRS employees will be furloughed. But according to CNN, any refund you’re expecting to get might be delayed.

Traveling: TSA agents, border patrol and air traffic controllers will continue to work because they are considered essential employees.

Gun permits: CNN reports that you will probably not be able to get a gun permit until the shutdown ends. They say it’s because many employees with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will not be working.