How the government shutdown impacts you

By Published:
The Capitol is seen on the first day of a government shutdown after a divided Senate rejected a funding measure, in Washington, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(WFLA) — The federal government shut down at midnight on Friday when Democrats and Republicans failed to come to an agreement on immigration and spending.

The shutdown halts all but the most essential operations, according to the Associated Press. But what does this mean for you?

Social security benefits: Payments will continue to be issued because, according to CNN, Social Security is considered an essential service. The Social Security Administration does not expect any delays.

Veterans Affairs hospitals: VA hospitals will remain open.

Military: According to a spokeswoman for the 6th Air Mobility Wing at MacDill, about 67 percent of civilians will go into furlough on Monday. In the military, essential personnel will keep working, along with U.S. Border Patrol officers. They will not get paid.

Mail services: The U.S. Postal Service will continue delivering mail and post offices will remain open.

Taxes: You will still have to file your tax return, even though most IRS employees will be furloughed. But according to CNN, any refund you’re expecting to get might be delayed.

Traveling: TSA agents, border patrol and air traffic controllers will continue to work because they are considered essential employees.

Gun permits: CNN reports that you will probably not be able to get a gun permit until the shutdown ends. They say it’s because many employees with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will not be working.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s