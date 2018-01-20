Firefighters respond to reported explosion at Sarasota warehouse

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) –  Crews battled a 2-alarm fire in Sarasota on Saturday.

The fire broke out at a warehouse on  6300 Tower Lane around 2:20 p.m.   

“We had a fire on one end of the building in unit seven, which spread at least heavy smoke spread to the other units. There were pretty have fire conditions upon arrival and units arrived and called a second alarm and were able to put the fire out rather quickly,” said Chief Michael Regnier of the Sarasota County Fire Department.

Officials say a witness described hearing something like an explosion before the fire. 

No further details were immediately available.

