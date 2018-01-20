Dog slips collar after water rescue, leads first responders on chase

PHOENIX, Ariz. (WFLA/KPNX) – What should have been a simple rescue turned into a 30 minute pursuit full of heart stopping moments, all caught on camera.
Responders in Arizona pulled a dog out of two-feet deep water in a canal.
Once on dry land, the dog slipped the collar and took off at top speed down a road.
The dog cut in and out of traffic for more than a half hour.
The dog was eventually cornered and caught by a good Samaritan.
Thankfully, it is microchipped and will likely be reunited with its owner.