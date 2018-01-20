Deputies: Rollover crash leaves man seriously injured in Dunedin

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies say a 60-year-old man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash in Dunedin.

The crash happened around 7:30 Friday night on Milwaukee Avenue near the intersection of James Street.

Deputies say a Largo police officer was parked in the area when he saw a 2010 Dodge Nitro hit an unoccupied car parked along Milwaukee Avenue. When the driver did not stop after the crash, the officer says he turned on his emergency lights and followed the SUV.

The driver of the Dodge Nitro eventually lost control and went off the road. Investigators say the SUV hit a tree and rolled onto its roof, trapping the driver inside.

Responding paramedics eventually freed the man, who was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg for life-threatening injuries.

Authorities have identified the driver as 60-year-old Jessie Myrick. Investigators believe he suffered a medical episode that caused him to lose control and crash.