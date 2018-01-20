Deputies investigate drowning at Eagle’s Nest near Weeki Wachee

WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities confirm one person has drowned in a cave system near Weeki Wachee.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office was called to Eagle’s Nest just after noon on Saturday for the drowning.

Eagle’s Nest, also known as Lost Sink, is well-known as a complex and potentially deadly location for divers.

One year ago, a man died while diving in Eagle’s Nest with his friends. In October 2016, two experienced divers were found dead in the cave system.

A father and son also drowned in Eagle’s Nest on Christmas Day in 2013 while trying out diving equipment they got for Christmas.