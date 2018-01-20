Child igniting paper with space heater causes Orlando apartment fire, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH)—A Saturday morning apartment fire in West Orlando has displaced 48 residents. The Orlando Fire Department responded approximately a dozen units to an apartment complex at 1470 North Mercy Drive at 8:47 a.m. Arriving units found one of the apartments on fire.

Firefighters attacked the fire and checked all of the units in the building to ensure everyone was safely out of the structure.

OFD Spokeswoman Ashley Papagni said twelve of the apartments in the building were affected.

Investigators said after speaking with witnesses that a child igniting paper with a space heater in one of the apartment caused fire.

A total of 18 adults and 30 children were displaced from their homes.

The Fire Department asked the Red Cross to respond to help the people who could not return to their apartments. The Red Cross is providing a temporary place to stay until Monday.

No one was injured in the fire.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: