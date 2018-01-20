Bomb squad called to investigate ‘suspicious device’ in Tarpon Springs

By Published:

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — A suspicious object temporarily shut down a street in Tarpon Springs Saturday morning.

Tarpon Springs police say a U.S. Postal Services mail carrier flagged an officer down around 8:30 a.m. Saturday to tell him about a suspicious device found in a parking lot on East Tarpon Avenue near North Ring Avenue.

Police say the object was about the size of a football and was wrapped in gray tape with what appeared to be wire sticking out of one end.

Officers evacuated several homes and buildings nearby and closed Tarpon Avenue from Safford Avenue to Gross Avenue.

The Tampa Bay Area Regional Bomb Squad responded to the scene by 11 a.m. to examine the device.

After about an hour, the squad determined that the device contained sand. They say the wire sticking out of the end was made into a handle so the item could be picked up and carried. According to investigators, the object was made by a previous tenant.

Everyone was allowed to return to their homes and Tarpon Avenue was reopened shortly after noon.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s