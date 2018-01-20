Bomb squad called to investigate ‘suspicious device’ in Tarpon Springs

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — A suspicious object temporarily shut down a street in Tarpon Springs Saturday morning.

Tarpon Springs police say a U.S. Postal Services mail carrier flagged an officer down around 8:30 a.m. Saturday to tell him about a suspicious device found in a parking lot on East Tarpon Avenue near North Ring Avenue.

Police say the object was about the size of a football and was wrapped in gray tape with what appeared to be wire sticking out of one end.

Officers evacuated several homes and buildings nearby and closed Tarpon Avenue from Safford Avenue to Gross Avenue.

The Tampa Bay Area Regional Bomb Squad responded to the scene by 11 a.m. to examine the device.

After about an hour, the squad determined that the device contained sand. They say the wire sticking out of the end was made into a handle so the item could be picked up and carried. According to investigators, the object was made by a previous tenant.

Everyone was allowed to return to their homes and Tarpon Avenue was reopened shortly after noon.