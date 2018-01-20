Bicyclist dead after being hit by car in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a bicyclist in Pinellas Park.

The crash happened around 9:45 a.m. on Saturday on 49th Street North near 87th Avenue.

Investigators say a man was riding his bike and tried to cross 49th Street in the area when he was hit by a car.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead the scene. Police have not identified him.

Police say the man driving the car remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Northbound 49th Street is shut down between 86th Avenue and 88th Avenue. Southbound 49th Street is open but police are asking drivers to avoid the area for several hours while they continue to investigate.

