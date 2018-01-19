Woman arrested after Daytona Beach boyfriend found shot, dismembered

Nelci Tetley, jail booking photo

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.(WESH) — A woman has been arrested for the death of a Daytona Beach man who was found shot and dismembered.

Daytona Beach police said Jeffrey Albertson was found shot in the head and dismembered in a North Street home last July.

Albertson’s legs and arms had been cut off and were later found in a fernery in De Leon Springs.

Authorities arrested the victim’s girlfriend Nelci Tetley, 67. She has been charged with first degree murder.

Tetley’s arrest record shows a violent history, with three battery charges between 2013 and 2016.

WESH 2 News also uncovered court documents that show a protective injunction was filed against Tetley by the victim in 2016, but his request was denied.

Tetley is being held without bond in the Volusia County Branch Jail on first-degree murder charges.

Police have not released any additional information regarding what lead to Tetley’s arrest.

