Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber comes forward to say she was assaulted by Nassar

Larry Nassar sits in court during a sentencing hearing Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, waiting for the third day of victim impact statements to begin, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar, 54, faces a minimum sentence of 25 to 40 years in prison for molesting girls at Michigan State University and his home. He also was a team doctor at USA Gymnastics, based in Indianapolis, which trains Olympians. He's already been sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for child pornography crimes. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Another Olympic gold medalist has come forward to say that she too was sexually assaulted by a former sports doctor who also worked at USA Gymnastics.

Jordyn Wieber gave a victim impact statement in a Lansing, Michigan, courtroom Friday – the fourth day of sentencing for Larry Nassar. She grew up in the Lansing area and says she started seeing Nassar at age 8.

She criticized USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic Committee, saying “I was not protected and neither were my teammates.”

The 54-year-old Nassar faces a minimum sentence of 25 to 40 years in prison for molesting girls at Michigan State University and his home. He also was a team doctor at USA Gymnastics. He already has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for child pornography crimes.

