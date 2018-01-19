What’s Whoa! at CES 2018

Katlean de Monchy gives us an exclusive sneak peek at what’s WHOA! at CES this year!

On Our Radar:

· Wellness Technology- New Year. New YOU! How technology can improve how you sleep, eat, workout and your lifestyle.

· IoT Smart Home Technology- Making life better and increasing autonomous living.

· Transportation Transformation- New technologies and the self-driving car culture.

· Artificial Intelligence + Machine Learning- Changing how we work, communicate, access information.

· Understanding Smart Cities and 5G Technology- Learn how technology is going to boost our economy.

· Virtual Reality & Augmented Reality-The future of entertainment.