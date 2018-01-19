Target 8: Is Shutter Masters closing curtain on customers?

(WFLA) – The owner of a company called Shutter Masters already faces grand theft charges in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. Now, he’s apparently broken his word to resolve customer issues by Friday.

John Guy Murray insists he is no scumbag.

Murray took thousands of dollars in down payments from several Tampa Bay area customers, then failed to deliver their interior plantation shutters.

After ducking into a law library last week to avoid Target 8 questions, Mr. Murray called to say by the 19th, he hoped to resolve customer issues.

Bobby Baldwin, who handed Murray $3,500 as a down payment in August, hasn’t heard from him.

Neither has Danny Charlemagne, who also paid Murray $1,650 in August.

“Absolutely zero communication, zero contact. Nothing from him. Nothing. A cashed check and that’s it,” said customer Stefan Kesler.

Kesler bought shutters from Murray’s Shutter Pro company three years ago.

“He’s done some work in my house, excellent work, and I felt confident that he could produce the same product again, so I called him back,” added Kesler.

He paid Murray $700 for more shutters in October.

Kesler hasn’t heard from Murray. He did hear about Target 8 reports about this company that began airing in December.

“I was surprised, but it explained why I wasn’t hearing back from him,” said Kesler.

When contacted, Murray explained that he would contact me later in the day and that he would provide me with information about how he is resolving customer problems.

Every customer I’ve checked with says they haven’t heard from this shutter master in awhile.

Stefan Kesler said he realizes he won’t be getting his money back, so he would like to see John Guy Murray go to jail.

With two grand theft charges hanging over Murray’s head, that is a distinct possibility.

If you have a problem that you think should be investigated, call our Target 8 Helpline at 1-800-338-0808. Contact Steve Andrews at sandrews@wfla.com.

