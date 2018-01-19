SUSPECT SEARCH: Man removed exterior door to get into elderly woman’s home in Winter Haven

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — Winter Haven police are asking for help finding a brazen burglar who broke into an elderly woman’s home by removing a door.

A surveillance camera recorded video of the suspect inside the  woman’s home in the 400 block of Avenue O Southeast. The homeowner was not injured during the incident.

Investigators say at 10 a.m. on Jan. 18, the woman discovered that the kitchen door leading from the garage was standing open. She then found the exterior door to the garage had been removed from its hinges.

Video of the interior of the home shows a white male entered the home through the kitchen and then went into the living room.

Something inside the home startled him and he immediately turned and left the residence.

The homeowner, who was at home at the time, was uninjured and nothing was taken.

The suspect is a white male who is 45 to 55 years-old and is between 5’9 and 5’11 tall.

He was wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt and a dark jacket, white sneakers, cammo cap and has gloves on his hands.

“This is extremely concerning,” said Winter Haven Police Chief Charlie Bird. “The brazen nature of someone taking a door off the hinges to gain entry in broad daylight could certainly lead to a dangerous scenario. I am so thankful this homeowner was not harmed during this, but this guy has the potential to strike again and an encounter with a homeowner could have a different result. This suspect must be caught.”

Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a cash reward.

