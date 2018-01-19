‘Suit Up and Show Up’ event provides young men with free suits

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Corporation to Develop Communities of Tampa, Inc.(CDC of Tampa) held its annual Suit Up and Show Up event at Hillsborough Community College’s Ybor City campus on Friday.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston was the keynote speaker. He talked to the crowd about following dreams and setting goals and achieving them.

The event is a leadership retreat for men ages 16 to 24, many of them from high schools around Hillsborough County and the HCC.

It teaches them life skills, goal setting and provides them with a tailored suit, shirt, tie and shoes.

According to their website, the CDC of Tampa creates opportunities for people to build prosperous futures and vibrant communities.

The organization was founded in 1992.

This is the 5th year for the Suit Up and Show Up event.

