Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: January 8 to January 13, 2018

The following Tampa Bay restaurants received the most violations during inspections conducted from January 8 to January 13, 2018.
Oriental Super Buffet at 2456 Gulf to Bay in Clearwater, 60 violations
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit, this included: butter 76°F, ribs 46°F and shrimp 44°F.
- An employee switched from working with raw food to ready-to-eat food without washing their hands.
- Raw chicken was not properly separated in the walk-in cooler from raw beef based upon the minimum required cooking temperature.
Nam Viet Pho Vietnamese Noodle Soup and Grill Inc. at 2549 Countryside Blvd Ste. 3 in Clearwater, 41 violations
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit, this included: spouts 67°F, imitation crab 45°F and shrimp 44°F.
- Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 6 dry rodent droppings were found along the wall near a triple sink and 3 dry droppings were found in the employee restroom.
- Grease was accumulated on the kitchen floor and under the cooking equipment.
Mr. King Chinese Restaurant at 471 1 Terr NE in Crystal River, 31 violations
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit, this included: cut cabbage 55°F, cooked chicken 51°F and egg rolls 54°F.
- Raw chicken was not properly separated from raw pork based upon minimum required cooking temperature.
- The wall in dishwashing area was soiled with accumulated black debris.
Hong Kong House at 1120 E. Fowler Ave. in Tampa, 31 violations
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit, this included: duck 76°F, noodles 79°F, lettuce 80°F and garlic in oil 86°F.
- The cutting board has deep cut marks and is no longer cleanable.
- The carpeting was worn, torn and soiled.
#1 Wok at 36115 E. Lake Rd. in Palm Harbor, 32 violations
- Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food was prepared onsite and held more than 24 hours without being properly date marked, this included: chicken, cut cabbages, and egg rolls.
- The bathroom facility was not clean.
- Stored chicken, egg rolls and cabbage were not covered in the walk-in cooler.
Koto Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar at 533 S Howard Ave. Ste. 4D & 4E in Tampa, 44 violations
- Nonexempt fish was offered raw or under cooked and had not undergone proper parasite destruction.
- An employee coughed then engaged in food preparation without washing their hands.
- Potentially hazardous food was thawed in standing water, this included a slab of raw beef and shrimp.
The Bawarchie Indian Cuisine at 34832 US HWY 19 N. in Palm Harbor, 34 violations
- An employee failed to wash their hands before changing their gloves and working with food.
- Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food was prepared onsite and held for more than 24 hours without being properly date marked, this included lamb and chicken.
- Raw fruits and vegetables were not washed prior to preparation.
Great Wall Chinese Takeout at 1127 N. 62 Ave in St. Petersburg, 35 violations
- The cutting board was not sanitized after cleaning and before use.
- Raw beef, chicken and shrimp were stored over ready-to-eat sauces in the walk-in cooler.
- The grill hood was soiled with an accumulation of grease, dust and food debris.