Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: January 8 to January 13, 2018

By Published: Updated:

The following Tampa Bay restaurants received the most violations during inspections conducted from January 8 to January 13, 2018.

Oriental Super Buffet at 2456 Gulf to Bay in Clearwater, 60 violations

  • Potentially hazardous cold food was held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit, this included: butter 76°F, ribs 46°F and shrimp 44°F.
  • An employee switched from working with raw food to ready-to-eat food without washing their hands.
  • Raw chicken was not properly separated in the walk-in cooler from raw beef based upon the minimum required cooking temperature.

Nam Viet Pho Vietnamese Noodle Soup and Grill Inc. at 2549 Countryside Blvd Ste. 3 in Clearwater, 41 violations

  • Potentially hazardous cold food was held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit, this included: spouts 67°F, imitation crab 45°F and shrimp 44°F.
  • Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 6 dry rodent droppings were found along the wall near a triple sink and 3 dry droppings were found in the employee restroom.
  • Grease was accumulated on the kitchen floor and under the cooking equipment.

Mr. King Chinese Restaurant at 471 1 Terr NE in Crystal River, 31 violations

  • Potentially hazardous cold food was held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit, this included: cut cabbage 55°F, cooked chicken 51°F and egg rolls 54°F.
  • Raw chicken was not properly separated from raw pork based upon minimum required cooking temperature.
  • The wall in dishwashing area was soiled with accumulated black debris.

Hong Kong House at 1120 E. Fowler Ave. in Tampa, 31 violations

  • Potentially hazardous cold food was held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit, this included: duck 76°F, noodles 79°F, lettuce 80°F and garlic in oil 86°F.
  • The cutting board has deep cut marks and is no longer cleanable.
  • The carpeting was worn, torn and soiled.

#1 Wok at 36115 E. Lake Rd. in Palm Harbor, 32 violations

  • Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food was prepared onsite and held more than 24 hours without being properly date marked, this included: chicken, cut cabbages, and egg rolls.
  • The bathroom facility was not clean.
  • Stored chicken, egg rolls and cabbage were not covered in the walk-in cooler.

Koto Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar at 533 S Howard Ave. Ste. 4D & 4E in Tampa, 44 violations

  • Nonexempt fish was offered raw or under cooked and had not undergone proper parasite destruction.
  • An employee coughed then engaged in food preparation without washing their hands.
  • Potentially hazardous food was thawed in standing water, this included a slab of raw beef and shrimp.

The Bawarchie Indian Cuisine at 34832 US HWY 19 N. in Palm Harbor, 34 violations

  • An employee failed to wash their hands before changing their gloves and working with food.
  • Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food was prepared onsite and held for more than 24 hours without being properly date marked, this included lamb and chicken.
  • Raw fruits and vegetables were not washed prior to preparation.

Great Wall Chinese Takeout at 1127 N. 62 Ave in St. Petersburg, 35 violations

  • The cutting board was not sanitized after cleaning and before use.
  • Raw beef, chicken and shrimp were stored over ready-to-eat sauces in the walk-in cooler.
  • The grill hood was soiled with an accumulation of grease, dust and food debris.

SEE MORE RESTAURANT RATINGS REPORTS

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s