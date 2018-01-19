VIDEO: Police search for suspects in violent attack, carjacking in Tampa

By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are searching for two armed men who violently attacked another man in a carjacking that was caught on camera.

The incident occurred around 5:45 a.m. Friday outside of the Ybor Coffee Shop, located at 3401 N 15th Street.

Police said at least two men approached another man who was sitting in a parked car and struck him in the head with a gun before fleeing the scene with his car and his money.

The first culprit is described as a 5’11” black male with a slim build. He was wearing maroon sweatpants and a black hoodie at the time. The second suspect is descdribed as a 6’02” – 6’03” black male, weighing 150-160 pounds. He was wearing a black sweater with a hood and black pants. Both suspects were armed with handguns, police said.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS. You could be eligible for a reward.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s