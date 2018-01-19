VIDEO: Police search for suspects in violent attack, carjacking in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are searching for two armed men who violently attacked another man in a carjacking that was caught on camera.

The incident occurred around 5:45 a.m. Friday outside of the Ybor Coffee Shop, located at 3401 N 15th Street.

Police said at least two men approached another man who was sitting in a parked car and struck him in the head with a gun before fleeing the scene with his car and his money.

The first culprit is described as a 5’11” black male with a slim build. He was wearing maroon sweatpants and a black hoodie at the time. The second suspect is descdribed as a 6’02” – 6’03” black male, weighing 150-160 pounds. He was wearing a black sweater with a hood and black pants. Both suspects were armed with handguns, police said.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS. You could be eligible for a reward.