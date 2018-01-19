Police: Lake Wales woman propositioned cop, asked him to smoke crack

By Published:

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Lake Wales woman “wanted a trick,” but she “sure didn’t get a treat” when she propositioned a police officer Friday, police said.

Police said Detective Travis Worely was sitting in an unmarked police vehicle that was stopped at a red light when he was approached by 47-year-old Rebecca McLoon.

According to an arrest affidavit, McLoon motioned for Worley to roll down his window, and he did. She then opened the door and got into the car and asked Detective Worley if he “wanted to smoke.”

When the detective asked her to leave the vehicle, she asked if he was a cop, which he confirmed. She laughed at his response, then reached into her waistband and pulled out what appeared to be a pipe for crack cocaine.

“I know where we can get something to smoke,” she allegedly told the detective.

Worley pulled into the rear parking lot and tried to place McLoon in handcuffs, but she put up a fight and threw the glass pipe, which was quickly recovered from the scene.

Other officers arrived at the scene and helped take McLoon into custody.

When detectives asked McLoon if “she intended on doing a ‘trick'” (a slang term for a prostitution deal), McLoon replied, “yeah, I wanted a trick, but I sure didn’t get a treat.”

McLoon was charged with trespassing in an occupied conveyance, resisting an officer without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine and tampering with evidence.

She was booked into the Polk County Jail.

