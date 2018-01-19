Police: Financial dispute leads to arson fire at Venice auto repair shop

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) – A financial dispute led to an arson fire at a Venice auto repair shop, police said.

Vitaliy Velsh, 44, of Venice was arrested and charged with arson after police say he set fire to three cars at Venice Marine & Auto LLC located at 249 S Warfield Ave.

On Christmas Day, two fires broke out at the auto repair shop, damaging a total of three vehicles. Six days later, on New Year’s Eve, a third fire was set, engulfing two vehicles and causing damage to the business, the arrest report states.

Police said witnesses were able to place Velsh in the area around the time of each fire. Upon reviewing surveillance video, police detectives spotted Vitaliy’s vehicle and a male matching his description in the area when the second fire broke out.

When questioned, police said Velsh provided misleading and false statements to detectives.

Investigators later learned of Velsh’s motive. According to detectives, the suspect was involved in a financial dispute with the business over auto repairs, causing the owner to take legal action.

Velsh was taken into custody and booked into the Sarasota County Jail. He was subsequently released on a $20,000 bond.