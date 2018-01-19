Need a float? Tampa company builds them for popular parades

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you are looking to buy house, you get a realtor. When you are looking to lease a car, you use a car salesman, but if you are looking to rent a parade float, you see Bruce and Chick Adams at Festive Floats of Florida.

This dynamic duo has more than 30 years of experience building floats for some of the most well-known parades in the country like the New Year’s Day Outback Bowl and they are one of the go to companies for Gasparilla floats.

This Saturday, Festive Floats of Florida will have 21 floats in the Children’s Gasparilla Parade.

Some of the floats are sponsored by Tampa businesses and organizations including Girl Scouts West Central, MOSI, Tampa Bay Rays, The Straz Center and Brooks Debartolo School.

