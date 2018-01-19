Missing 16-year-old Winter Haven girl got into car with man not known to her family

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Winter Haven police are seeking the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old girl who ran away and got into a vehicle driven by a man who isn’t known to her family.

Destiny Simmons, 16, ran away from her home on Royal Hills Circle in Winter Haven around 3 p.m. on Friday.

Police say she willingly got inside of a white vehicle driven by a black man, approximately 50 to 60 years of age.

Her 17-tear-old brother ran after the vehicle and took a photo.

Simmons was last seen wearing burgundy pants, a white, cheetah print shirt with burgundy sleeves and a white backpack with polka dots.

The man driving the man was wearing a black du-rag and a red/white/gray long sleeve shirt. He is described as having black and gray hair.

Witnesses in the neighborhood said the man possibly speaks with a Haitian accdent.

The vehicle is described as a white van with a dent in the right passenger side.

“A 16-year-old girl may think she is knowledgeable enough to make decisions to go out on her own, but we all know that isn’t the case,” said Chief Charlie Bird. ”

This young girl got into a vehicle of someone that is unknown to family and we must find her immediately because his intentions may not be in her best interest.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Simmons or who sees her is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.