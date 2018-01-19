Man living in South Tampa attacked inside his home

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A man living in a South Tampa neighborhood was attacked inside his home on Wednesday morning. The person who reportedly did it is still on the loose.

The victim, Harry Coleman, is calling it a perfect storm. He tells us he always works from home and he was actually waiting for a maintenance man when someone else appeared at his front door.

The sound of the doorbell triggered a simple response from Coleman.

“The doorbell rings and I am like, ‘Alright! Swap from work mode and go to home mode and like the maintenance guy. Yes! Let’s get this thing done,'” said Coleman.

He welcomed the man into his home, thinking he was there to fix the stove.

“I opened up the door,” Coleman told us. “‘Hey, repair man!’ and the man approached and was like, ‘Hey! Ya ya ya’ and just attacked.”

The man started stabbing Coleman in the back of the head with a screwdriver.

“Skip the why, and just into, ‘what can I get you. I do not know what you want. Tell me what you want and we will get that for you,’” said Coleman.

The man pushed Coleman down a hallway, into the bedroom and then into the bathroom.

“He just kind of used the window treatments, the drapes, to kind of secure me,” he said.

The man put him in the shower, ordering him not to look at his face. Coleman said the stranger then grabbed some electronics, iPhones and iPads, and some jewelry. He dumped them onto the bed.

“He used the comforter on the bed to kind of make a makeshift sack,” he recalled.

The man told Coleman to count to 100. He took off in a grey car leaving behind one phone. Harry used it to call 911.

“I am just so thankful,” sighed Coleman. “There is no neurological damage and the psychological stuff that will take some time to kind of process and get through.”

He did have to get eight stitches in the back of his head, but he is slowly healing.

The Tampa Police Department tells us the suspect is a 40-year-old black man, approximately 6’2”, 200 pounds, driving a grey four door sedan.