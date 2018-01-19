MacDill AFB issues loud noise advisory ahead of deployment exercises

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Don’t be alarmed if you hear loud noises near MacDill Air Force Base next week.

The 163rd Fighter Squadron, 122nd Fighter Wing, Indiana Air National Guard, will be conducting a deployment exercise in the coming days. As a result, a loud noise will be heard in the area surrounding MacDill Air Force Base.

Several A10-C Warthog and an aircraft consisting of KC-135 Stratotankers and C-130 Hercules will participate in the exercise.

If you have questions regarding the exercise, please contact the 122nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs at (260) 478-3314 or http://www.122fw.ang.af.mil/Contact-Us/