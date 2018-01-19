Jackie Wilson Tribute

BROADWAY SINGER/ACTOR CHESTER GREGORY HEADS TO ST. PETE

“THE EVE OF JACKIE” SALUTES RHYTHM & BLUES LEGEND JACKIE WILSON

SATURDAY, JANUARY 20th – 8 PM PALLADIUM THEATRE

St. Petersburg, FL – Broadway Singer/Actor Chester Gregory celebrates the music of the legendary Rock and Roller Jackie Wilson with a one-night-only performance titled “THE EVE OF JACKIE” on Saturday, January 20th at 8 pm. St. Petersburg’s Palladium Theater is the venue for the musical tribute offering a salute to the iconic ‘50s and ‘60s music of Jackie Wilson and a glimpse into the final performance of a Legend. Ticket prices are: $28.00, $38.00, $48.00

“Mr. Gregory puts on a show of such physical and vocal dexterity that it’s almost impossible to imagine that anyone else could do it.”

–The New York Times

Chester Gregory received accolades for portraying Barry Gordy in “Motown: The Musical” plus a Broadway veteran appearing in Sister Act, Dreamgirls, Hairspray, Tarzan, Cry Baby, Shrek the Musical (to name a few). In St. Pete, he’ll bring the music of Jackie Wilson to life. A member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Jackie Wilson notched more than 20 Top 40 pop-chart hits in America between 1958 and 1968.Rolling Stone magazine ranked Wilson No. 69 on its list of rock ‘n roll’s all-time greatest artists. Chester Gregory performs the music of the iconic singer’s final performance when he collapsed onstage in 1984 (“Lonely Teardrops,” Your Love Keeps Lifting Me…”) a performance not to be missed.

THE EVE OF JACKIE is brought to you by Sarasota’s Dr. Karl Lewis of Real People Real Music and The Palladium Theater, located at 253 Fifth Avenue North, St. Petersburg, Florida and ticket information is available from 727-822-3590 or at mypalladium.org.