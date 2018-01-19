Hillsborough officials warn parents about rapid spread of flu

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Schools has forwarded information from the State Department of Health to parents about the rapid spread of the flu.

“Your child’s health and safety are a top priority for Hillsborough County Public Schools. At this time, flu activity in Hillsborough County Public Schools does not appear to be higher than usual, however, the Florida Department of Health has asked the district to send all families information regarding flu activity in the county,” the email said.

Hillsborough County School District spokeswoman Tanya Arja tells News Channel 8 there are roughly 6,200 students who have complained of flu or cold-like symptoms over the past few weeks.

The district considers the flu activity at local schools “normal,” with no major outbreaks reported, Arja said.

Latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health indicate several outbreaks in Hillsborough County, including one at a local nursing home where at least 25 patients and two staff members have flu-like illnesses. Health department officials won’t release exactly where the outbreaks are located, citing state law.

A letter from the Florida Department of Health was attached to the Hillsborough County Schools email to parents saying the department is dealing with flu activity levels that have increased sharply over the last several weeks.

The letter also included the following information about the flu vaccine and how to cope if someone becomes sick with the flu.

Vaccination is the best way to protect against the flu and severe complications from the flu.

Vaccination is most crucial for children with underlying health conditions such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease, and neurological and neurodevelopmental conditions. The flu vaccine is offered in many locations including pharmacies, clinics, employers, and schools. Contact your health care provider, county health department, or visit http://www.floridahealth.gov/findaflushot to find a flu vaccine center near you.

The flu vaccine is safe.

The national Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommends that all individuals six months of age and older receive the flu vaccine each year. Since infants under six months of age are too young to get vaccinated against influenza, it is important that family members (including

pregnant or breastfeeding mothers) and other caregivers for these children be vaccinated to help protect them from the disease.

Keep sick kids at home.

It is especially important that parents keep sick children at home to prevent spreading the flu virus to others. Additional flu prevention steps include staying away from people who are sick, covering sneezes or coughs with a tissue or your elbow, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, and frequent hand washing.

What to do if your child gets the flu.

If your child becomes sick with flu-like illness, contact your health care provider as soon after symptoms begin as possible. Symptoms of the flu often include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, body aches, headaches, or fatigue. Antiviral medication for flu has been shown to reduce severity and length of disease, decrease the risk of complications from influenza, and reduce the risk of death among hospitalized patients, particularly in those that start treatment early in their illness. Health care providers can prescribe antiviral treatment if appropriate. Treatment is most effective when started within 48 hours, so contacting your health care provider as soon as your child becomes ill is important, especially if your child has underlying health conditions.

The best way to keep yourself and your family safe and healthy during flu season is to:

Get vaccinated;

Keep sick family members home;

Contact your health care provider if you or your child are experiencing flu-like symptoms; and

Follow your doctor’s guidance on treatment.

