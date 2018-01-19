Girl, 4, mauled by pit bull in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. (WESH) — A 4-year-old girl suffered extensive wounds when she was attacked by a pit bull Thursday in Melbourne, police said.

The attack happened in a mobile home on Rolling Rock Drive around 1:30 p.m., according to the Melbourne Police Department.

Police said the child was attacked by one of three dogs that were inside a home in which she was staying with a babysitter.

The child was flown to a hospital in Orlando with extensive wounds, but is expected to survive.

Police said the dog’s owner has cooperated with investigators and charges are not expected to be filed.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON