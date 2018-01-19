Girl, 4, mauled by pit bull in Melbourne

WESH Published:

MELBOURNE, Fla. (WESH) — A 4-year-old girl suffered extensive wounds when she was attacked by a pit bull Thursday in Melbourne, police said.

The attack happened in a mobile home on Rolling Rock Drive around 1:30 p.m., according to the Melbourne Police Department.

Police said the child was attacked by one of three dogs that were inside a home in which she was staying with a babysitter.

The child was flown to a hospital in Orlando with extensive wounds, but is expected to survive.

Police said the dog’s owner has cooperated with investigators and charges are not expected to be filed.

