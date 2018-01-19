Driver shot in Sarasota, deputies seek info

WFLA Web Staff Published: Updated:

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sarasota County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that left a driver injured Friday morning.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting into a vehicle in traffic at 6 a.m. It happened near the intersection of 17th Street and Lockwood Ridge Road in Sarasota.

The victim’s vehicle and the driver were struck. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

One lane of traffic is temporarily closed with a minor disruption to traffic.

Details have not been released regarding if a suspect is in custody.

Deputies are currently conducting the preliminary investigation and request persons with related information to notify the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office at 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS (8477), online at http://www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

