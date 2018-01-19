Driver shot in Sarasota, deputies seek info

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sarasota County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that left a driver injured Friday morning.
Deputies responded to a report of a shooting into a vehicle in traffic at 6 a.m. It happened near the intersection of 17th Street and Lockwood Ridge Road in Sarasota.
The victim’s vehicle and the driver were struck. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries.
One lane of traffic is temporarily closed with a minor disruption to traffic.
Details have not been released regarding if a suspect is in custody.
Deputies are currently conducting the preliminary investigation and request persons with related information to notify the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office at 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS (8477), online at http://www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- Nation’s first Crystal Lagoon unveiled in Pasco County
- Schedule of Events: 2018 Gasparilla Invasion and Parade of Pirates
- Woman arrested after Daytona Beach boyfriend found shot, dismembered
- 8-year-old Arkansas boy dies after getting the flu
- Better Call Behnken: Victim of license plate tag fraud turns to 8 On Your Side
- Former Dade City police officer accused of operating chop shop