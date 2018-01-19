Deputies: Hernando DUI suspect thought bank drive-thru was Taco Bell, ordered burrito

Douglas Jon Francisco, 28. Jail booking photo

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies say a Tampa man was under the influence when he tried to order a burrito at a bank drive-thru in Spring Hill.

Around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to a call about a suspected impaired driver at the Bank of America located at 7184 Mariner Blvd.

The bank manager told deputies that he saw a man in a blue Hyundai sedan unconscious in the bank’s drive-thru lane. The bank manager said he beat on the window of the car “for some time” until the driver woke up and asked for a burrito. He drove out of the drive-thru after he was told he was not at Taco Bell.

Deputies found Douglas Jon Francisco, 28, of Tampa, in the Hyundai which was parked in the bank’s front parking lot. Deputies say he was in the driver’s seat and the car’s engine was running.

“Upon speaking with the defendant, he made several statements that were differing from reality such as having his air conditioning running in the car when the heat was on while the temperature outside was in the mid-40s,” said deputies in the arrest affidavit.

Francisco told deputies he was never in the bank drive-thru and never spoke with the bank manager.

Deputies noticed that Francisco had a delayed reaction when answering questions as well as slow movements of his extremities, which is consistent with someone under the influence of prescription narcotics. Deputies also say Francisco had Oxycodone and Xanax with him. He had a prescription for the drugs.

Field sobriety tests “yielded strong evidence of impairment” and Francisco was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked into the Hernando County Jail.

