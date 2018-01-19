Deputies: Ex-president of youth football league stole thousands from organization

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – The former president of a youth football organization in Pinellas County is accused of stealing more than $29,000 from the organization.

Leonard Anderson, 61, of Palm Harbor was arrested Thursday and charged with grand theft.

Anderson was the former president of Suncoast Youth Football Conference.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office began their investigation in May 2017 after the Suncoast Youth Football Conference identified multiple discrepancies in their financial records.

Between December 2016 and May 2017, detectives say more than $29,000.00 was stolen from the organization.

Through various investigative techniques, detectives were able to determine Anderson used the money to purchase a mobile home and other items.

On Thursday, Anderson was taken into custody and booked into the Pinellas County Jail. He has since been released.

