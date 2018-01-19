Delta tightens leash of restrictions for service animals on flights

FILE - In this April 1, 2017 file photo, a service dog strolls through the isle inside a United Airlines plane at Newark Liberty International Airport while taking part in a training exercise, in Newark, N.J. Delta Air Lines says for safety reasons it will require owners of service and support animals to provide more information before their animal can fly in the passenger cabin, including an assurance that it's trained to behave itself. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

(WFLA) — After incidents of urination and biting, Delta is setting new standards for service animals who fly on their aircrafts.

In a press release, the airline said, “This comes as a result of a lack of regulation that has led to serious safety risks involving untrained animals in flight.”

Here are the new procedures and updated requirements from Delta.

  • Show proof of health or vaccinations 48 hours in advance
  • Have a letter prepared and signed by a doctor or licensed mental health professional 48 hours in advance (this was already a requirement)
  • Have signed Confirmation of Animal Training form to Delta’s Service Animal Support Desk via Delta.com 48 hours in advance

The company said, “These measures are intended to help ensure that those customers traveling with a trained service or support animal will no longer be at risk of untrained pets attacking their working animal, as has previously been reported.”

The international airline said it carries around 700 support animals every day.

“The new requirements support Delta’s top priority of ensuring safety for its customers, employees and trained service and support animals, while supporting the rights of customers with legitimate needs, such as disabled veterans, to travel with trained animals,” the airline said.

Delta said it does not accept exotic or unusual service animals. Additional information on types of accepted animals and other questions related to traveling with service and support animals is available here.

The new rules will go into effect on March 1, 2018.

