Cold temperatures a threat to tropical fish at Ruskin lab

RUSKIN, Fla. (WFLA) — The cold temperatures are uncomfortable for us humans, but they can be deadly to tropical fish who are not accustomed to the cold climate.

The University of Florida’s Tropical Aquaculture Laboratory in Ruskin does research on fish, ranging from ornamental to those used for food.

Eric Cassiano, extension agent at the lab, said Florida is the biggest state producer of tropical ornamental fish which are the kind of fish people use to fill their aquariums.

The lab helps the industry by researching everything from the danger of non-native species invading Florida’s waters to how to keep fish warm during the cold weather.

Covering ponds is a well-known way to keep fish warm. The plastic coverings can keep ponds 10 degrees warmer than an uncovered pond. That can be the difference between losing all the fish in a pond to only half.

“We typically don’t know until 4-5 days after cold event how they fared,” Cassiano said. “The fish stop eating. They’re coldblooded, so they have a lower metabolism. They’ll stop eating and go to the bottom of the pond and hang out. Hopefully when it warms up they’ll start eating again. But if they don’t, we’ll start to see mortality. We typically won’t know until 3-5 days after the cold event what the extent of that mortality is.”

The lab gained attention last year for growing “Dory” in the lab–the first time Pacific blue tang had been grown in an aquaculture.

Currently, the lab is also testing the effects of solar panels on warming ponds containing arapaima, a South American fish not native to Florida.

The fish is popular among “fish nerds” Cassiano said, having been featured on the show River Monsters.

The results of that research could help tropical fish growers in Florida with a new way to keep fish warm during the cold weather months.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON