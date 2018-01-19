Better Call Behnken: Travelers who paid Sarasota-based Legendary Journey’s by check still out thousands

(WFLA) – Martha Addison and her girlfriends planned the trip of a lifetime.

Then, Sarasota-based Legendary Journey’s abruptly closed its doors and the trip was off. Addison was devastated, but she was encouraged when she saw owner Al Ferguson in a Better Call Behnken report in November.

He promised a refund by the end of the year for all of his customers.

So far, though, only those who paid with credit cards have received refunds.

Like many customers, Addison paid with a check because the company offered a discount.

“They encouraged that,” Addison said. “I mean, they give a you $100 back, but that is a lesson learned. I will never do it again.”

Ferguson now says he will no longer talk on camera but sent a text message to Better Call Behnken that said the case is, “now handled through the legal process of attorneys and accountants and the court bankruptcy system.”

Attorney David Steen represents Ferguson and says he has filed what is basically a state bankruptcy case called Assignment for Benefits of Creditors.

Steen says an “assignee,” similar to trustee, will evaluate the case, take control of assets and sell them. Once the assets, in this case, real estate, is sold, customers would be paid.

If you are owed money, you have to file a proof of claim by May 15. You should receive something in the mail soon telling you how to file this claim, but if you don’t, you need to make some phone calls.

Steen says you can call the Assignee handling the case at 813-875-2701. The case number is 2018-CA-000207NC.

In addition to this court action, the Florida Attorney General’s Office has received 186 complaints and has an active criminal investigation.

