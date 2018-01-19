Autopsy report: Roy Halladay had morphine in his system at time of plane crash

(WFLA) – Major League Baseball star Roy Halladay had traces of morphine in his system at the time of his fatal plane crash, according to the autopsy report.

The coroner lists the cause of Halladay’s death as blunt trauma and drowning, but also says he had morphine in his system.

Toxicology results in the autopsy show Halladay had generic Ambien, amphetamine and morphine in his system at the time of the crash.

Halladay was killed in Holiday in November of last year.

Investigators say Halladay was flying his ICON A5 over the Gulf of Mexico when the plane went down in the water about a quarter mile west of Ben Pilot Point in New Port Richey.

Halladay was the only person in the plane and died in the crash.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: