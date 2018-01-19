6.3-magnitude earthquake strikes in Mexico

LORETO, Mexico (WFLA) – A 6.3-magnitude earthquake has struck in Mexico.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was centered about 48 miles north-northeast of Loreto, Mexico in the waters between the states of Baja California Sur and Sonora.

The earthquake struck at 11:17 a.m. local time and was six miles deep.

There are no immediate reports of damage.

Loreto is located on the Baja California Sur which is south of Tijuana, Mexico and San Diego, California.

The area is a desert coastline dotted with small towns and fishing villages popular with U.S. tourists who park their recreational vehicles at seaside campsites.

Yolanda Vallejo, owner of Rivera del Mar RV Park in Loreto, said the quake didn’t even give her a start.

“We’ve felt similar earthquakes,” she said. “No damage. My plates didn’t even fall over.”

Information from the Associated Press was included in this report.

