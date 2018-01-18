Woman accused of making boy, 6, steal package from Deltona porch

DELTONA, Fla. (WESH) — A 20-year-old woman has been arrested after surveillance video captured a 6-year-old boy stealing a package from the front porch of a home in Deltona.

Santana Lindsey, 20, of Deltona, was arrested Wednesday and charged with principal to burglary, child neglect and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The homeowner’s cameras were rolling as the kindergartner ran to the front door of the house on Tamerlane Street, picked up the package, ran back to a waiting car and climbed into the back seat.

Nick Bogel shared the video with WESH 2 News and said he’s astonished to see such a young child being used in a burglary.

“That’s very aggravating, can’t believe they’d teach their child that. That’s the whole reason I posted it for our community page for Deltona,” Bogel said.

The stolen package was recovered and returned to the homeowner, deputies said.

