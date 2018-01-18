Woman accused of making boy, 6, steal package from Deltona porch

WESH Published:
Santana Lindsey, 20, of Deltona, was arrested Wednesday.

DELTONA, Fla. (WESH) — A 20-year-old woman has been arrested after surveillance video captured a 6-year-old boy stealing a package from the front porch of a home in Deltona.

Santana Lindsey, 20, of Deltona, was arrested Wednesday and charged with principal to burglary, child neglect and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The homeowner’s cameras were rolling as the kindergartner ran to the front door of the house on Tamerlane Street, picked up the package, ran back to a waiting car and climbed into the back seat.

Nick Bogel shared the video with WESH 2 News and said he’s astonished to see such a young child being used in a burglary.

“That’s very aggravating, can’t believe they’d teach their child that. That’s the whole reason I posted it for our community page for Deltona,” Bogel said.

The stolen package was recovered and returned to the homeowner, deputies said.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s