Winter weather impacting travelers at Tampa Intl. Airport

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — For the second time in two weeks, winter weather is impacting travelers to and from the Tampa Bay area.

Jey Alvarado has been in Tampa for two weeks, but when it was time to get his family back home to Puerto Rico he learned, like many, his flight was canceled.

“It is really frustrating, to be honest. I mean, I was supposed to be back in Puerto Rico by now, I’m sitting here in Tampa,” says Alvarado.

To make matters worse, he tells us he’s running low on cash and has been told he won’t be able to get on another flight until Sunday.

In Atlanta, the world’s busiest airport is taking a big hit from the weather. It’s the airport with the most cancellations and delays. The crowded airport is causing a lot of frustration with travelers.

Back in Tampa, many people anxiously look at the flight boards when they enter Tampa International Airport to see if and how their flight is affected..

“We were supposed to go to Indiana, but it is delayed through Atlanta. My daughter works for Delta so she is trying to get us a new flight,” says Bill Carpenter.

