Wind chill in Tampa Bay area making it feel like 15 to 30 degrees outside

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Baby it’s cold outside! Many people in Tampa Bay woke up to freezing temperatures this morning and with the wind, it’s making it feel even colder.

“It is the coldest morning most of us have seen in more than seven years,” said WFLA Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann.

At 6 a.m. on Thursday, the temperature at Tampa International Airport was 29 degrees, the temperature in Clearwater was 30 degrees.

A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect until 9 a.m. for Citrus and inland Hernando and Pasco counties. A Hard Freeze Warning goes into effect when temperatures will be between 22 and 27 degrees for 4 to 6 hours.

The rest of the Tampa Bay area is under a Freeze Warning until 9 a.m. A Freeze Warning goes into effect when temperatures will be between 28 and 32 degrees for 5 to 8 hours.

Winds of 10 to 25 mph from the north are making it feel even colder. The wind chill values this morning are making it feel like 15 to 30 degrees.

You might want to keep your coat handy all day. It’s going to be very cold for us Floridians who are used to warmer temperatures.

“We will struggle to get to 54 degrees this afternoon,” said Spann. Read the entire forecast here.

Another chilly night is expected, but most of us should stay above freezing with lows in the 30s.

