Voodoo Doughnuts to open at Universal CityWalk in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – We have sweet news for doughnut lovers! Voodoo Doughnut is bringing its tasty, fried combinations of doughy weirdness to Universal CityWalk in Orlando.

The Portland-based doughnut shop is known for its unique creations like the Dirt Doughnut, Bacon Maple Bar, Grape Ape and Voodoo Doll doughnuts.

The sweet treats are so tasty, people are willing to wait in long lines that stretch outside of Voodoo Doughnut’s flagship location in downtown Portland.

The Orlando Voodoo Doughnut will be the first location east of the Mississippi and will open at CityWalk this spring. It will be located next to NBC Sports Grill & Brew which is near the Universal Globe and Universal Studios Florida entrance.

