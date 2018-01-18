Tropical Breeze Casino reopens after deadly shuttle boat fire

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Breeze Casino in Port Richey reopened four days after a deadly fire destroyed their shuttle boat.

Fifty passengers and crew members on the “Island Lady” jumped for their lives into the frigid waters after the boat caught fire Sunday. Carrie Dempsey, a mother of two, died following the incident.

But the devastating shuttle fire isn’t stopping everyone from visiting the casino.

“Things happen. Could have happened to anybody,” said one passenger who boarded the boat when the casino reopened.

When asked if they were too scared to go on the boat, another said: ““Why? Why should I be, I can swim.”

The U.S. Coast Guard is still investigating the cause of the fire.

News Channel 8 found discrepancies in a USCG Maritime Information Exchange report for the Island Lady.

In October, when the Island Lady crashed into a dock, a Coast Guard investigation found the cause of the crash was caused by what it called a “lack of maintenance”

The Coast Guard found the cable going from the micro command box to the transmission broke while the boat was moving forward.

The report states the operator had no way of stopping the shuttle. The broken cable was fixed the next day.

In March, the Coast Guard required the company to replace wire nuts, update light fixtures, replace a broken fire extinguisher bracket, restore access to the fuel shutoff valve hatch after staff installed new carpet over it and provide proper documentation.

In April, officials found a generator fuel strainer part missing and a water heater with an improper cable.

According to the report, all issues were resolved.

These issues did not stop some customers from returning.

“I’m going out cause it’s something to do,” said a passenger.