Tampa booted from Amazon’s top city picks for new headquarters

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Amazon just announced the 20 finalist cities to potentially house its second headquarters, and Tampa is out.

Amazon got applications from more than 200 cities across North America, all hoping to reel in $50,000 high paying jobs.

Plus a great added bonus of forming a relationship with one of the world’s most well-known companies.

Miami is the only Florida city to make Amazon’s top 20 list.

Here’s who else made the cut:

Atlanta, GA

Austin, TX

Boston, MA

Chicago, IL

Columbus, OH

Dallas, TX

Denver, CO

Indianapolis, IN

Los Angeles, CA

Miami, FL

Montgomery County, MD

Nashville, TN

Newark, NJ

New York City, NY

Northern Virginia, VA

Philadelphia, PA

Pittsburgh, PA

Raleigh, NC

Toronto, ON

Washington D.C.

