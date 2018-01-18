Tampa booted from Amazon’s top city picks for new headquarters

By Published:
FILE - This Sept. 28, 2011, file photo shows the logo for Amazon during a news conference, in New York. Amazon is launching its site for handcrafted goods called Amazon Handmade on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2015, hoping to capitalize on shoppers appetite for homemade goods ahead of the holiday season. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Amazon just announced the 20 finalist cities to potentially house its second headquarters, and Tampa is out.

Amazon got applications from more than 200 cities across North America, all hoping to reel in $50,000 high paying jobs.

Plus a great added bonus of forming a relationship with one of the world’s most well-known companies.

Miami is the only Florida city to make Amazon’s top 20 list.

Here’s who else made the cut:

Atlanta, GA
Austin, TX
Boston, MA
Chicago, IL
Columbus, OH
Dallas, TX
Denver, CO
Indianapolis, IN
Los Angeles, CA
Miami, FL
Montgomery County, MD
Nashville, TN
Newark, NJ
New York City, NY
Northern Virginia, VA
Philadelphia, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Raleigh, NC
Toronto, ON
Washington D.C.

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for the latest trending news straight from social media

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s