Strawberry farmers gear up for another cold night in the Tampa Bay area

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Farmers in the Tampa Bay area are hoping this cold snap will be the last one of this winter. Strawberry farmers in particular are seeing damage from the cold temperatures.

How much, they still don’t know.

Carl Grooms has been in the strawberry farming business for decades at Fancy Farms in Plant City. He’s seeing some damaged blooms in his fields.

“Here, this bloom right here, it’s dead. It’ll never produce a berry,” said Grooms. “Agriculture’s very unpredictable. What you think might happen, elements of nature might prove you wrong.”

Matt Parke is a fifth generation farmer in Dover. He says he and his family have survived freezes before, but this one is pretty bad.

“Last night was the hardest freeze since I was a kid. We had five hours of 22 degrees here in Dover,” said Parke, looking at some of the dead blooms on the plants at Parkesdale Farms.

“I know we’re going to have some damage, but I don’t know how much.”

Strawberry farmers generally water their crops when the temperature dips near or below the freezing mark. The water coats the plants and forms a protective ice layer.

The problem on Wednesday night was the wind.

“The wind was crazy,” Parke said. “We had 11-12 mph winds. We weren’t getting good coverage.”

Parke says in some areas, the wind blew the water meant to protect the plants away from them. That left them vulnerable to the cold. He believes he should have a handle on how much damage was done at Parkesdale in a few days or so.

Grooms is semi-retired and passed the family business on to his son, but still spends a bulk of his time in the field. He jokes that his son regularly fires him, but then hires him back.

For him, growing berries is a passion. Even after dealing with years of freezes and losses, he still finds enjoyment knowing others will enjoy the “fruits” of his labor.

Grooms grabbed a ripe red strawberry off the plant and pointed it out, “Look at that right there. Somebody in New York City will love that thing!”

