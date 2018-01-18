St. Pete Star Wars exhibit makes top 10 list to see in the world

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A local art collection from a galaxy far, far away is now making a name for itself around the world.

The “Star Wars and The Power of Costume” exhibit at the Museum of Fine Arts is one worth seeing.

In fact, Travel Channel recently included the display in their list of top 10 art exhibits worth traveling to in 2018.

The exhibit features more than 60 costumes, along with sketches and backstories.

Visitors can learn about the decisions that went into such iconic costume elements from all seven films such as, Darth Vader’s mask, Obi-Wan Kenobi’s robe, Queen Amidala’s gowns and more.

Some others included in the prestigious lineup are, none other than the “Dali/Duchamp” at the Salvador Dali Museum in St. Pete, “Harry Potter: A History of Magic” in London and “Leonard Cohen: A Crack in Everything” in Montreal.

The movie pieces will be on display at the Museum of Fine Arts in St. Petersburg through April 1, 2018.

For more information call 727-896-2667 or visit the museum’s website.

