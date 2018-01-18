SO CUTE! Penguin jumps in researchers’ boat

WFLA Web Staff/NBC News Published: Updated:
NBC News image

ANTARCTIC (WFLA/NBC) — Australian Antarctic scientists conducting research in Newcomb Bay got a surprise visit from a curious penguin.

The adorable Adelie penguin jumped up out of the icy water and into their boat!

After a few seconds, the visitor dove back in the bay.

The researchers were collecting water samples in the area.

Over the course of the day eight curious penguins dropped in to visit the researchers.

How cool is that?

