Runners brave cold temps in South Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Bayshore Boulevard is a popular spot for runners in Tampa, but only a brave few weathered Thursday morning’s temperatures for their early morning run.

“I can’t even feel my lips,” said Dana, who couldn’t clearly say her last name because it was so cold.

She and her friend Bob were running along Bayshore Boulevard around 5:30 a.m. when temperatures had dropped below 30 degrees at the water’s edge.

“She asked me yesterday and I told her we were still going running,” said Bob. “She looked at me like I was crazy.”

Many runners must have thought the same, because the number of runners out on Tampa’s most famous sidewalk was far fewer than normal.

“We’re doing it,” said Bob. “We’ve got layers on.”

